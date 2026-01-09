Armenia, Iran hold political consultations

Political consultations between the foreign ministries of Armenia and Iran have taken place in Yerevan.

According to Report, referring to Armenia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the talks were co-chaired by Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan and Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Majid Takht-Ravanchi.

During the meeting, the sides discussed a wide range of issues related to bilateral Armenian-Iranian relations, as well as matters linked to regional and international developments.

Kostanyan and Takht-Ravanchi noted with satisfaction the active dynamics of cooperation between the two countries, reflected, among other things, in mutual visits at various levels. They reaffirmed the determination, expressed by the leaders of both states, to elevate relations to the level of a strategic partnership.

The two sides also exchanged views on prospects for expanding cooperation in the fields of energy, infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, tourism, and other areas, as well as on the progress of specific programmes.

Deputy Minister Kostanyan highlighted projects aimed at enhancing regional connectivity, including new opportunities expected to emerge from the implementation of the TRIPP programme.