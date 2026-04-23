Armenia, France to sign strategic partnership deal in May

Armenia and France plan to sign a strategic partnership agreement in early May, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan announced on the air of Public TV, Report informs.

Kostanyan stated that the signing will take place during French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to Armenia.

"President Emmanuel Macron will pay a state visit to Armenia. We have a broad agenda aimed at deepening Armenia–France relations. During this visit, the two sides will sign a document on strategic partnership," Kostanyan stated.

He clarified that, in addition to the strategic partnership agreement, several other cooperation accords are expected, including in the field of military-technical collaboration.

Meanwhile, Macron's state visit to Armenia is scheduled for May 4–5.