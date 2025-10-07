Armenia and Russia discuss bilateral and regional security issues
- 07 October, 2025
- 14:07
Armenia's Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan met with Russia's ambassador to Armenia, Sergey Kopirkin, to discuss matters on the bilateral agenda between the two countries, Report informs, citing Armenian media.
According to a statement from Armenia's Security Council press service, the officials emphasized the importance of continuing cooperation between the Security Council apparatuses of both nations.
The sides also discussed regional developments and exchanged views on the security situation beyond the region.
