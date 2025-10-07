Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Armenia and Russia discuss bilateral and regional security issues

    Region
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 14:07
    Armenia and Russia discuss bilateral and regional security issues

    Armenia's Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan met with Russia's ambassador to Armenia, Sergey Kopirkin, to discuss matters on the bilateral agenda between the two countries, Report informs, citing Armenian media.

    According to a statement from Armenia's Security Council press service, the officials emphasized the importance of continuing cooperation between the Security Council apparatuses of both nations.

    The sides also discussed regional developments and exchanged views on the security situation beyond the region.

    Ermənistan TŞ sədri Rusiya səfiri ilə regional hadisələri müzakirə edib
    Армен Григорян и Сергей Копыркин обсудили вопросы армяно-российской повестки дня

