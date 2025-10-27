Armenia and EU preparing action plan for visa-free regime

Armenia and the European Union are preparing to sign an action plan that will pave the way for a visa-free regime, Report informs, citing Armenian media.

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan announced in parliament that preparations for the visa liberalization agreement are progressing rapidly - even faster than with many other countries.

"We are already in the final stage. We will soon sign an agreed action plan, and its implementation will be the key condition for achieving visa-free travel with the EU," Mirzoyan said.

He also noted that Armenia and the European Commission have completed 99% of the work on a new Partnership Agreement to replace the document signed in November 2017.

According to Mirzoyan, part of the previous agreement has already been implemented, while some provisions have lost relevance, so the updated document is expected to be signed soon.