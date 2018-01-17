 Top
    Armed police to accompany Turkish planes

    However it not refers to all planes

    Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Special police officers will accompany Turkish passenger planes starting from March, 2018.

    Report informs referring to the Habertürk, this service will be launched as the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM) ratified relevant law.

    The report says that police officers on the planes will be armed.

    However, it does not refer to all planes to be accompanied by security forces. Special police officers will accompany only risky flights. 

