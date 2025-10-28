Ararat Mirzoyan discusses regional peace with CTBTO executive secretary

Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held discussions with Robert Floyd, Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), focusing on peace in the South Caucasus and the opportunities emerging under the current circumstances, Report informs via Armenian media.

The officials exchanged views on international processes and emphasized the importance of continued efforts to achieve the organization's objectives.

Minister Mirzoyan highlighted Armenia's commitment to the goals of the Treaty in support of international security and stability.