    Araghchi: Iran is interested in expanding energy cooperation with Türkiye

    Region
    • 30 November, 2025
    • 17:30
    Araghchi: Iran is interested in expanding energy cooperation with Türkiye

    Iran is ready to extend the current contract for the supply of Iranian natural gas to Türkiye and advocates for expanding cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector.

    As Report informs via IRNA agency, this was stated by the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic Abbas Araghchi during a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

    "Iran is one of the most reliable energy suppliers for Türkiye, and we have expressed our readiness to extend the gas contract, as well as develop cooperation in the field of electricity," he emphasized.

    According to Araghchi, Iran and Türkiye are still far from fully utilizing the potential for cooperation between the two countries, especially in the trade and economic spheres, and measures need to be taken to eliminate this gap, including removing trade and investment barriers between the countries.

    The current gas contract for the supply of 10 billion cubic meters of gas annually from Iran to Türkiye will expire in November 2026. At the moment, the parties are negotiating the terms of the next contract.

    Арагчи: Иран заинтересован в расширении энергосотрудничества с Турцией

