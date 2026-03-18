Araghchi: China may act as mediator in Middle East settlement
Region
- 18 March, 2026
- 11:15
Several countries, including China, may act as a mediator in resolving the conflict between the US and Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with Al Jazeera, Report informs.
"In my opinion, several countries may act as a mediator, including China. China successfully and positively mediated between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and I am confident that both countries are abiding by the agreements reached then," he noted.
According to Araghchi, Iran is ready to listen to proposals from mediating countries to end the war.
A condition for this is the discussion of compensation for Iran's damages.
Latest News
11:56
Azerbaijan amends procedure for sale and repurchase of investment, jubilee, and commemorative coinsFinance
11:48
Abbas Araghchi: Iran's nuclear doctrine unlikely to change under new supreme leaderRegion
11:47
Azerbaijan to increase employer's liability to prevent hiring of narcology patientsSocial security
11:38
Azerbaijan introduces new state standard for sustainable event managementInfrastructure
11:36
Adil Mammadov: Azerbaijan exports experience in event organizationInfrastructure
11:18
Oil prices fallEnergy
11:15
Araghchi: China may act as mediator in Middle East settlementRegion
11:13
Baku airport to operate in enhanced mode during Novruz holidaysInfrastructure
11:01