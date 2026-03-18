Araghchi: China may act as mediator in Middle East settlement

Several countries, including China, may act as a mediator in resolving the conflict between the US and Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with Al Jazeera, Report informs.

"In my opinion, several countries may act as a mediator, including China. China successfully and positively mediated between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and I am confident that both countries are abiding by the agreements reached then," he noted.

According to Araghchi, Iran is ready to listen to proposals from mediating countries to end the war.

A condition for this is the discussion of compensation for Iran's damages.