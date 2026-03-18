Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Araghchi: China may act as mediator in Middle East settlement

    Region
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 11:15
    Araghchi: China may act as mediator in Middle East settlement

    Several countries, including China, may act as a mediator in resolving the conflict between the US and Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with Al Jazeera, Report informs.

    "In my opinion, several countries may act as a mediator, including China. China successfully and positively mediated between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and I am confident that both countries are abiding by the agreements reached then," he noted.

    According to Araghchi, Iran is ready to listen to proposals from mediating countries to end the war.

    A condition for this is the discussion of compensation for Iran's damages.

    Abbas Araghchi US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Əraqçi: Çin və bir neçə ölkə Yaxın Şərqdə nizamlanma prosesində vasitəçi kimi çıxış edə bilər
    Арагчи: Китай может выступить посредником в урегулировании на Ближнем Востоке

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