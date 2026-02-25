Ankara links normalization with Armenia to progress between Baku and Yerevan
Region
- 25 February, 2026
- 15:37
The process of normalizing relations between Ankara and Yerevan directly depends on the dynamics of the Azerbaijan–Armenia settlement, Fuat Oktay, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, told journalists.
Report quotes him as saying diplomatic efforts on both tracks are being carried out in parallel.
"We hope that these processes will gain rapid momentum and that the regional agenda will be shaped not by conflicts but the foundation of peace, prosperity, and progress. Going forward, we intend to focus primarily on shaping a forward-looking agenda," he said.
Latest News
16:18
Photo
Azerbaijan, EBRD discuss water infrastructure projectsFinance
16:09
President Ilham Aliyev inspects reconstruction progress in Khojavend VillageDomestic policy
16:08
Jorgensen to represent EU at SGC and green energy meetings in Baku - EXCLUSIVEForeign policy
16:02
Fuat Oktay: Genocides like Khojaly must not be forgottenIncident
15:57
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes AfghanistanOther countries
15:56
Photo
Video
Khojaly genocide victims commemorated in ParisOther countries
15:55
Fuat Oktay: Region tired of Russia-Ukraine warRegion
15:48
Fuat Oktay outlines importance of Azerbaijan-Armenia trade relationsForeign policy
15:37