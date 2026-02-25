Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ankara links normalization with Armenia to progress between Baku and Yerevan

    Region
    • 25 February, 2026
    • 15:37
    Ankara links normalization with Armenia to progress between Baku and Yerevan

    The process of normalizing relations between Ankara and Yerevan directly depends on the dynamics of the Azerbaijan–Armenia settlement, Fuat Oktay, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, told journalists.

    Report quotes him as saying diplomatic efforts on both tracks are being carried out in parallel.

    "We hope that these processes will gain rapid momentum and that the regional agenda will be shaped not by conflicts but the foundation of peace, prosperity, and progress. Going forward, we intend to focus primarily on shaping a forward-looking agenda," he said.

