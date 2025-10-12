Ankara and Damascus mull security issues

High-level talks between Turkish and Syrian officials were held in Ankara to discuss security matters and regional developments.

According to Report, citing Anadolu Agency, the Turkish side was represented by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler, and Head of the National Intelligence Organization Ibrahim Kalin.

The Syrian delegation included Foreign Minister Asad Hasan Sheibani, Defense Minister Murkhef Abu Kasra, and Intelligence Chief Al-Salameh.

In addition to security-related discussions, the two sides also exchanged views on recent developments in the region.