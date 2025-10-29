Angela Makeeva: Azerbaijan to continue to assist in restoration of Irpin

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Azerbaijan will continue its humanitarian mission and the restoration of civilian infrastructure in the war-damaged Ukrainian city of Irpin, acting mayor of Irpin, Angela Makeeva, said at a meeting with representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora upon return from a visit to Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    She described the visit as productive and effective.

    The meeting was also attended by Rovshan Taghiyev, chairman of the Congress of Azerbaijanis of Ukraine and president of the Assembly of Peoples of Ukraine, who emphasized that the Azerbaijani community will continue to provide humanitarian support in Irpin and other regions of Ukraine.

    Furthermore, the parties expressed public support for the idea of ​​sister city relations between Irpin and other cities in Azerbaijan.

    Irpin and the Azerbaijani city of Lachin became sister cities in 2024.

    Azerbaijan Ukraine Irpin
