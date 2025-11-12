Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Ambassador: US stands in solidarity with Türkiye

    Region
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 09:32
    Ambassador: US stands in solidarity with Türkiye

    US Ambassador to Ankara Tom Barrack expressed his condolences to Türkiye over the crash of a Turkish Air Force military cargo plane in Georgia, Report informs.

    "Deeply saddened by today's [November 11] tragic crash of a Turkish Armed Forces aircraft. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen, the Turkish Armed Forces, and the people of Türkiye. The United States stands in solidarity with our Turkish allies," the ambassador wrote on X.

    United States Turkiye plane crash military aircraft Turkish Air Force Tom Barrack Ambassador
    ABŞ səfiri: Türkiyə ilə həmrəyik
    Том Барак: США солидарны с Турцией

    Latest News

    10:12

    ADB: Exporters in Asia severely affected by US tariff policy

    Business
    10:12

    CBA currency exchange rates (12.11.2025)

    Finance
    10:05

    ADB: Volume of business loans in Azerbaijan to exceed 16 billion manats by end of 2026

    Business
    09:59

    Turkish team begins investigation of crashed military cargo plane wreckage

    Region
    09:58

    Constitutional Court chair: Human rights' protection of paramount importance in rule-of-law state

    Domestic policy
    09:54
    Photo

    Turkish Defense Ministry confirms 20 soldiers killed in plane crash

    Region
    09:52

    Farhad Abdullayev: Introduction of AI into judicial system - requirement of the time

    Domestic policy
    09:45

    ADB: Governments worldwide adjust SME strategies amid current challenges

    Business
    09:38

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry offers condolences to Pakistan over terrorist attacks

    Other
    All News Feed