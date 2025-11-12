Ambassador: US stands in solidarity with Türkiye
Region
- 12 November, 2025
- 09:32
US Ambassador to Ankara Tom Barrack expressed his condolences to Türkiye over the crash of a Turkish Air Force military cargo plane in Georgia, Report informs.
"Deeply saddened by today's [November 11] tragic crash of a Turkish Armed Forces aircraft. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen, the Turkish Armed Forces, and the people of Türkiye. The United States stands in solidarity with our Turkish allies," the ambassador wrote on X.
Latest News
10:12
ADB: Exporters in Asia severely affected by US tariff policyBusiness
10:12
CBA currency exchange rates (12.11.2025)Finance
10:05
ADB: Volume of business loans in Azerbaijan to exceed 16 billion manats by end of 2026Business
09:59
Turkish team begins investigation of crashed military cargo plane wreckageRegion
09:58
Constitutional Court chair: Human rights' protection of paramount importance in rule-of-law stateDomestic policy
09:54
Photo
Turkish Defense Ministry confirms 20 soldiers killed in plane crashRegion
09:52
Farhad Abdullayev: Introduction of AI into judicial system - requirement of the timeDomestic policy
09:45
ADB: Governments worldwide adjust SME strategies amid current challengesBusiness
09:38