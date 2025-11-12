Ambassador: US stands in solidarity with Türkiye

US Ambassador to Ankara Tom Barrack expressed his condolences to Türkiye over the crash of a Turkish Air Force military cargo plane in Georgia, Report informs.

"Deeply saddened by today's [November 11] tragic crash of a Turkish Armed Forces aircraft. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen, the Turkish Armed Forces, and the people of Türkiye. The United States stands in solidarity with our Turkish allies," the ambassador wrote on X.