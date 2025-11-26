Alen Simonyan: Armenia effectively withdrawn from CSTO

Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan, unlike Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan, believes the country has effectively left the CSTO, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

"We have effectively left. As for the rest, leave it to our political expediency and negotiations," he said, commenting on the question of "why Yerevan, which does not participate in CSTO events, hasn't announced its withdrawal."

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan told journalists that Armenia's withdrawal from the CSTO is not under discussion.

"Armenia's policy towards the CSTO was previously stated: we do not participate, but we also do not obstruct the adoption of decisions and documents," he said.