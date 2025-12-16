Azerbaijan ratifies air transport agreement with Rwanda
Milli Majlis
- 16 December, 2025
- 12:45
Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis has ratified an agreement establishing air links between Azerbaijan and Rwanda.
According to Report, the draft law on approving the "Agreement on Air Services between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Rwanda" was discussed at today's plenary session of the parliament.
Following the discussions, the document was put to a vote and adopted in a single reading.
