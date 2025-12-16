Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Lord: Azerbaijan's role in shaping Middle Corridor presents exciting possibilities

    Foreign policy
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 16:48
    Lord: Azerbaijan's role in shaping Middle Corridor presents exciting possibilities

    Azerbaijan's role in shaping Middle Corridor presents particularly exciting possibilities, Lord John Alderdice, UK Trade Envoy for Azerbaijan and Central Asia, said in a video message posted by the UK Embassy in Azerbaijan, according to Report.

    According to him, he visited Azerbaijan for the first time as a trade envoy, and during the visit traveled to various regions of the country - from the Caspian Sea coast to Nakhchivan.

    Alderdice noted that he had the honor of meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, members of the government, as well as representatives of the business community.

    "We all share an ambition to deepen the UK-Azerbaijan partnership across many of the key sectors of our economies. I'm proud that we are deepening our cooperation to a strategic partnership building on and going beyond decades of substantial economic ties and learning from one another," he said.

    The trade envoy also noted that the parties are jointly implementing projects in the fields of clean energy, Middle Corridor infrastructure, economic diversification, and education.

    "Azerbaijan's role in shaping the middle corridor presents particularly exciting possibilities. This visit has shown me that there is so much more we can achieve together as strategic partners. I'm leaving with real enthusiasm and optimism for the UK-Azerbaijan relationship," he said.

