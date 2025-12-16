Kyrgyzstan joins TRACECA multilateral permit system

The Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan has completed procedures to join the multilateral permit system of the Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA), Report informs referring to the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan.

A TRACECA permit grants carriers the right to carry out road transport across the territories of all participating countries of the system, through which the route passes, without the need to obtain separate permits stipulated by bilateral agreements on international road transport.

The permit is a one-time use permit. It allows for transportation with or without cargo in both the forward and reverse directions within a single round trip, with no more than two visits to any participating country.

The TRACECA permit is universal and can be used for bilateral and transit shipments, as well as shipments to/from third countries and various combinations thereof.

International road transport operators in Kyrgyzstan will now have additional opportunities for transit, bilateral, and to/from Armenia, Georgia, Moldova, Romania, Türkiye, and Ukraine, using a single multilateral TRACECA permit.

"This will create favorable conditions for international transport operators in the Kyrgyz Republic, facilitate the entry of Kyrgyz goods into markets in Europe, Türkiye, and the Black Sea region, and increase export competitiveness by reducing transportation costs and delivery times," reads the agency.