Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Colombia launches major counter-drone program after US hits Venezuela

    Other countries
    • 12 January, 2026
    • 09:28
    Colombia launches major counter-drone program after US hits Venezuela

    Colombia announced that it is launching a COP 6.2 trillion (approximately $1.6 billion) National Anti-Drone Shield, a move taken directly in response to the recent US military strike on Venezuela, the Colombian government said in an official statement, Report informs via Defense Blog.

    According to the Ministry of Defense, the program creates a nationwide detection and interdiction architecture designed to counter unmanned aerial threats across Colombia's territory, including border zones, critical infrastructure, and major population centers. The ministry said the decision was accelerated after the US attack on Venezuelan air-defense assets earlier this month, which heightened regional security concerns and prompted Bogotá to reassess its vulnerability to long-range and cross-border drone incursions.

    The ministry said the National Anti-Drone Shield will be built as an integrated, multi-layered system combining early-warning sensors, electronic warfare tools, physical interceptors, and command-and-control nodes. Colombia described the effort as the country's largest investment to date in airspace security.

    Colombia National Anti-Drone Shield US military strike on Venezuela
    Kolumbiya ABŞ-nin Venesuelaya endirdiyi zərbələrdən sonra milli antidron qalxanını işə salır
    Колумбия запускает национальный антидроновый щит после ударов США по Венесуэле

    Latest News

    10:53

    Azerbaijani Parliament's 2026 spring session committee meetings to begin on January 16

    Milli Majlis
    10:42

    ADY launches regular Ganja–Gabala–Ganja passenger train service

    Infrastructure
    10:30

    Amirbayov: Green energy opens new opportunities for Azerbaijan, Netherlands

    Foreign policy
    10:22

    Azerbaijani ice dancers win bronze at international tournament in Bulgaria

    Individual sports
    10:06

    Oil prices rise on fears of supply disruptions from Iran amid protests

    Energy
    10:00

    Iran protests death toll hits at least 544

    Region
    09:49

    Israel signs cyber defense cooperation agreement with Germany

    Other countries
    09:41

    Azerbaijani national dances to be taught to children in Los Angeles

    Cultural policy
    09:28

    Colombia launches major counter-drone program after US hits Venezuela

    Other countries
    All News Feed