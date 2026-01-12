5.6-earthquake recorded near Russia's Kuril Islands
Region
- 12 January, 2026
- 09:27
Seismologists recorded a 5.6-magnitude earthquake near Russia's southeastern Kuril Islands, the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk seismic station noted, Report informs via TASS.
The earthquake was recorded at 12:52 p.m. local time (1:52 a.m. GMT).
The magnitude was 5.6.
The tremors were recorded at a depth of 423 kilometers below the seabed, 214 kilometers north of the village of Reydovo on Iturup Island.
Latest News
10:53
Azerbaijani Parliament's 2026 spring session committee meetings to begin on January 16Milli Majlis
10:42
ADY launches regular Ganja–Gabala–Ganja passenger train serviceInfrastructure
10:30
Amirbayov: Green energy opens new opportunities for Azerbaijan, NetherlandsForeign policy
10:22
Azerbaijani ice dancers win bronze at international tournament in BulgariaIndividual sports
10:06
Oil prices rise on fears of supply disruptions from Iran amid protestsEnergy
10:00
Iran protests death toll hits at least 544Region
09:49
Israel signs cyber defense cooperation agreement with GermanyOther countries
09:41
Azerbaijani national dances to be taught to children in Los AngelesCultural policy
09:28