5.6-earthquake recorded near Russia's Kuril Islands

Seismologists recorded a 5.6-magnitude earthquake near Russia's southeastern Kuril Islands, the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk seismic station noted, Report informs via TASS.

The earthquake was recorded at 12:52 p.m. local time (1:52 a.m. GMT).

The magnitude was 5.6.

The tremors were recorded at a depth of 423 kilometers below the seabed, 214 kilometers north of the village of Reydovo on Iturup Island.