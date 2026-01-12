Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Region
    • 12 January, 2026
    • 09:27
    5.6-earthquake recorded near Russia's Kuril Islands

    Seismologists recorded a 5.6-magnitude earthquake near Russia's southeastern Kuril Islands, the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk seismic station noted, Report informs via TASS.

    The earthquake was recorded at 12:52 p.m. local time (1:52 a.m. GMT).

    The magnitude was 5.6.

    The tremors were recorded at a depth of 423 kilometers below the seabed, 214 kilometers north of the village of Reydovo on Iturup Island.

    Russia Kuril Islands earthquake
