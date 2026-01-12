Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Iran declares 3 days of national mourning for martyrs killed in protests

    Iranian government declared on Sunday three days of national mourning for "martyrs" killed in recent protests, state broadcaster noted, Report informs via Xinhua.

    The move came amid rising fatalities from two weeks of nationwide unrest, which Iran has blamed on the United States and Israel.

    Semi-official Tasnim news agency noted that at least 111 members of Iran's security forces have been killed in clashes since the protests initially erupted over a sharp depreciation of the rial and sweeping subsidy reforms.

    In response to the unrest, the government on Sunday called for nationwide protests in support of the Islamic Republic on Monday.

    In a televised interview with the state broadcaster IRIB on Sunday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that his government is prepared to address the economic grievances driving the protests, but warned that "rioters" will not be tolerated.

    Pezeshkian also detailed the government's plans to implement a major subsidy reform program aimed at stabilizing markets, boosting production, and increasing purchasing power, providing an update on its current progress.

    İranda üç günlük matəm elan olunub
    В Иране объявили трехдневный траур по погибшим в ходе протестов

