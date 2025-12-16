Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye to enhance mutual military security

    Milli Majlis
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 12:49
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye to enhance mutual military security

    The Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) has ratified the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye on strengthening mutual military security," Report informs.

    This issue was included in the agenda of the parliament's meeting on December 16.

    The document was signed in Istanbul on July 22, 2025.

    Azerbaijan Turkiye memorandum
    Azərbaycan və Türkiyə Milli Müdafiə Nazirlikləri arasındakı Anlaşma Memorandumu ratifikasiya edilib
    ММ ратифицировал меморандум между министерствами обороны Азербайджана и Турции

    Latest News

    13:36

    Brent crude falls below $60 per barrel for first time since May

    Energy
    13:29

    Azerbaijan, Israel discuss development of economic cooperation

    Business
    13:21

    ITUC chief praises Azerbaijan's labor protection efforts

    Foreign policy
    13:09

    Minister: SOCAR exploring investment opportunities in construction of oil pipeline in Pakistan

    Energy
    13:09

    People of Uzbekistan 'also proud of Azerbaijan's Karabakh victory,' Uzbek representative says

    Domestic policy
    13:02

    Papuashvili: Recognition of Georgia's territorial integrity is key to restoring relations with Russia

    Region
    12:49

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye to enhance mutual military security

    Milli Majlis
    12:45

    Azerbaijan ratifies air transport agreement with Rwanda

    Milli Majlis
    12:39

    Azerbaijan ratifies agreement on rescue and return of astronauts

    Milli Majlis
    All News Feed