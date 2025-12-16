Azerbaijan, Türkiye to enhance mutual military security
Milli Majlis
- 16 December, 2025
- 12:49
The Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) has ratified the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye on strengthening mutual military security," Report informs.
This issue was included in the agenda of the parliament's meeting on December 16.
The document was signed in Istanbul on July 22, 2025.
