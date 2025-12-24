Al Hadath: Plane that crashed in Türkiye suffered electrical failure

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 08:31
    The Falcon 50 aircraft that crashed in Türkiye, carrying Mohammed Ali Ahmed al-Haddad, chief of Staff of the Armed Forces in western Libya, may have crashed due to an electrical fault, Report informs referring to the Al Hadath TV channel.

    According to its sources, it was the electrical fault that forced the crew to request an emergency landing shortly after takeoff.

    No further details have yet been released.

