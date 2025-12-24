Al Hadath: Plane that crashed in Türkiye suffered electrical failure
Region
- 24 December, 2025
- 08:31
The Falcon 50 aircraft that crashed in Türkiye, carrying Mohammed Ali Ahmed al-Haddad, chief of Staff of the Armed Forces in western Libya, may have crashed due to an electrical fault, Report informs referring to the Al Hadath TV channel.
According to its sources, it was the electrical fault that forced the crew to request an emergency landing shortly after takeoff.
No further details have yet been released.
Latest News
09:26
CBA currency exchange rates (24.12.2025)Finance
09:25
Photo
Another group of former IDPs leaves for villages of Azerbaijan's Khojavand, JabrayilDomestic policy
09:20
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (24.12.2025)Finance
08:58
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his birthdayDomestic policy
08:54
Azerbaijan initiates publication of declaration on missing persons at UNForeign policy
08:43
Libya declares 3 days of national mourning after its army chief dies in plane crash near AnkaraOther countries
08:37
Libya to send experts to Ankara to investigate plane crashOther countries
08:31
Al Hadath: Plane that crashed in Türkiye suffered electrical failureRegion
08:22
Video