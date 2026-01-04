Akkuyu nuclear plant"s first power unit 95% complete, says Turkish minister

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Region
    • 04 January, 2026
    • 17:13
    The first power unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant is 95% complete, Türkiye's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said on Kanal 7, Report informs.

    Bayraktar noted that the work was initially planned to be completed by April 2025, but delays occurred due to the pandemic and political obstacles related to the procurement of certain equipment.

    "At present, all our efforts are focused on completing the construction of the first reactor. The work is now about 95% finished, and the start of electricity generation is planned for 2026. We are working closely in this direction with Russia and the Rosatom company," the minister said.

    Türkiyənin Energetika Nazirliyi: "Akkuyu" AES-nin birinci enerji blokunun 95 faizi hazırdır
    Минэнерго Турции: Первый энергоблок АЭС "Аккую" готов на 95%

