Akkuyu nuclear plant"s first power unit 95% complete, says Turkish minister
Region
- 04 January, 2026
- 17:13
The first power unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant is 95% complete, Türkiye's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said on Kanal 7, Report informs.
Bayraktar noted that the work was initially planned to be completed by April 2025, but delays occurred due to the pandemic and political obstacles related to the procurement of certain equipment.
"At present, all our efforts are focused on completing the construction of the first reactor. The work is now about 95% finished, and the start of electricity generation is planned for 2026. We are working closely in this direction with Russia and the Rosatom company," the minister said.
Latest News
17:50
Eight OPEC+ countries discuss oil production planOther countries
17:42
Türkiye stands by Venezuela amid ongoing crisis, says Vice President YilmazRegion
17:29
Four killed, two injured in major traffic accident in Russia's Rostov regionRegion
17:13
Akkuyu nuclear plant"s first power unit 95% complete, says Turkish ministerRegion
16:54
South Korea holds emergency meeting as North Korea fires ballistic missiles towards seaOther countries
16:36
Tyson Fury announces boxing return a year after retirementIndividual sports
16:16
Türkiye Azerbaijan ink long-term deal for gas supply from Absheron fieldOther
15:58
Equatorial Guinea relocates capital over strategic reasonsOther countries
15:43