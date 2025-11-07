Air Astana to acquire 18 Boeing aircraft by 2035

Air Astana has signed a contract with Boeing for up to 15 B787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, Report informs referring to Kazakh media.

"This is the largest order ever placed by the airline, comprising five confirmed positions, five options, and five purchase rights. The transaction has been approved by the Board of Directors, and the company is currently finalizing the necessary corporate procedures," the company stated.

This order complements a previously signed agreement for three Boeing 787-9 aircraft, scheduled for delivery in 2026-2027. This will bring the total order to 18 aircraft. The new order will be delivered between 2032 and 2035, Air Astana noted. The total list price of the 18 Boeing 787-9 fleet, including engines, is $7 billion.