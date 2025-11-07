Air Astana to acquire 18 Boeing aircraft by 2035
Region
- 07 November, 2025
- 12:08
Air Astana has signed a contract with Boeing for up to 15 B787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, Report informs referring to Kazakh media.
"This is the largest order ever placed by the airline, comprising five confirmed positions, five options, and five purchase rights. The transaction has been approved by the Board of Directors, and the company is currently finalizing the necessary corporate procedures," the company stated.
This order complements a previously signed agreement for three Boeing 787-9 aircraft, scheduled for delivery in 2026-2027. This will bring the total order to 18 aircraft. The new order will be delivered between 2032 and 2035, Air Astana noted. The total list price of the 18 Boeing 787-9 fleet, including engines, is $7 billion.
Latest News
12:08
Air Astana to acquire 18 Boeing aircraft by 2035Region
12:00
Kazakhstan, US to develop one of biggest tungsten deposits in worldOther countries
11:51
Oil output from Azerbaijan's Oil Rocks reaches 181.8 million tonsEnergy
11:34
Over 106 million tons of oil produced from Azerbaijan's Chirag fieldEnergy
11:31
Shehbaz Sharif to visit Azerbaijan on November 7-8Foreign policy
11:24
Former head of Armenia's State Revenue Committee now under house arrestRegion
11:12
Serbian president plans visit to Azerbaijan next yearForeign policy
11:07
Photo
Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia sign implementation program for youthIndividual sports
11:03