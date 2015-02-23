New round of G6 talks on Iranian nuclear to be held in late February

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ New round of G6 on Iran will be held in late February.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it was said by the head of the Chinese delegation at the talks of G6 Wang Qun in Geneva on the Iranian nuclear issue at the level of political directors.

The latest round of talks on Iran was in a good atmosphere, the parties held substantive talks on the most important issues. Participants agreed to hold the next round of talks later this month, date and place of the meeting remains to be determined, said Wang Qun after the next round of negotiations.

G6 (which includes the US, Russia, China, Great Britain, France, Germany) and Iran continue diplomatic efforts towards a comprehensive agreement on the Iranian nuclear program.

Deputies foreign ministers of Iran and their counterparts from member states of the Group 5+1 ended a 1.5-hour talks in Geneva on Sunday night.

The talks were held by Nicolas Dorier of France, Sergei Ryabkov of Russia, Simon Gass of Britain, Hans-Dieter Lucas of Germany and Wang Yi of China along with their Iranian counterparts Abbas Araqchi and Majid Takht-e Ravanchi.