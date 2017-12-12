6.2 magnitude mainshock hits Iran

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude occurred in Iran.

Report informs referring to the Iranian media.

The earthquake struck Iran's southeastern province of Kerman on Tuesday, the Iranian seismological centre reported, though media said there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake struck near the town of Hojdak, according to state TV. The US geological survey recorded that it struck at a depth of 10 km.

"The rescue teams present in the region have not reported any casualties or damage yet", it said.