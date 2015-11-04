5 crew members in crashed plane in South Sudan are Armenian citizens

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Five of 6 crew members dead in "An-12" cargo plane crashed in South Sudan were Armenian citizens, one Russian.

Report informs referring to TASS, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation said in the statement regarding the accident.

"Russian Embassy to Uganda (this Embassy accredited also in South Sudan) stated that the crashed plane registered in Tajikistan. Crew consisted of 6 persons. One of them is a Russian citizen, 5 Armenian, MFA stated.

Head of the Consular Section of the Russian Embassy to Uganda went to the scene.

According to the information of local mass media, nearly 50 persons dead as a result of Russian production "An-24" cargo plane crash in Cuba airport in South Sudan on November 4.