    5.8-magnitude earthquake hits Pacific off Kamchatka coast

    Region
    • 09 February, 2026
    • 10:34
    5.8-magnitude earthquake hits Pacific off Kamchatka coast

    A 5.8-magnitude earthquake has occurred in the Pacific Ocean off the eastern coast of Kamchatka, Russia, according to the Kamchatka branch of the Federal Research Center of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Report informs.

    The epicenter of the tremor was located 232 kilometers east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, while the earthquake's focus was recorded at a depth of 40.5 kilometers beneath the surface.

    According to the Main Directorate of Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Kamchatka Territory, a total of 31 earthquakes were registered in the region over the past week, four of which were felt in various populated areas.

