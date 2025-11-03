President of Azerbaijan: We already export military products to many countries

"In the near future, many Azerbaijani companies will likely produce military-grade products of world-class quality," President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the conference dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, according to Report.

"At the same time, state-level efforts are underway in this direction. We are significantly expanding our military capabilities through local production and largely meeting our own needs. We already export military products to many countries," the President added.