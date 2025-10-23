Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Zelenskyy: Ukraine should use Russian assets for weapons production

    Other
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 19:49
    Zelenskyy: Ukraine should use Russian assets for weapons production

    Ukraine should have the ability to use frozen Russian assets for domestic weapons production and the purchase of European and American weapons, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Brussels, Report informs.

    "Today's discussions were not easy, but very important and significant not only for us, but also for European partners," Zelenskyy noted.

    He said that Ukraine not only has technologies for producing long-range weapons, but is ready to produce them for itself, for Europe, and also to share with partners.

    Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy frozen Russian assets
    Zelenski: Ukrayna Rusiyanın aktivlərindən silah istehsalı üçün istifadə edə bilməlidir
    Зеленский: Украина должна использовать активы РФ для производства оружия

    Latest News

    20:36

    NATO Secretary General to attend Coalition of the Willing meeting in UK

    Other countries
    20:15

    China state oil majors suspend Russian oil buys due to sanctions, sources say

    Other countries
    20:02

    Zelenskyy and Macron discuss defense cooperation and support for Ukraine

    Other countries
    19:49

    Zelenskyy: Ukraine should use Russian assets for weapons production

    Other
    19:39

    EU: Decision regarding use of Russian assets could be made by year-end

    Other countries
    19:19

    Azerbaijan and Türkiye discuss development of economic cooperation

    Business
    19:02
    Photo

    Belgrade hosts 9th session of joint Azerbaijan-Serbia commission and business forum

    Business
    18:51

    Azerbaijan-Serbia Strategic Partnership Council's first meeting may be held by end of 2025

    Business
    18:33

    Azerbaijani, Serbian agencies ink roadmap

    Business
    All News Feed