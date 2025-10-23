Zelenskyy: Ukraine should use Russian assets for weapons production
Other
- 23 October, 2025
- 19:49
Ukraine should have the ability to use frozen Russian assets for domestic weapons production and the purchase of European and American weapons, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Brussels, Report informs.
"Today's discussions were not easy, but very important and significant not only for us, but also for European partners," Zelenskyy noted.
He said that Ukraine not only has technologies for producing long-range weapons, but is ready to produce them for itself, for Europe, and also to share with partners.
