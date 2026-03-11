Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 14:26
    Vladimir Putin thanks Ilham Aliyev for evacuation of Russian citizens from Iran

    On March 11, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

    According to Report, Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani President for the prompt assistance provided in the evacuation of Russian citizens from the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as for the conditions created for the transit of humanitarian aid sent by his country through Azerbaijani territory to Iran.

    During the phone conversation, the leaders emphasized the importance of the swift cessation of military operations in the Middle East and the resolution of the conflict through political and diplomatic means.

    The heads of state also discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda. In accordance with the principles of strategic partnership and alliance, the presidents confirmed their mutual intention to further develop bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in various fields.

    Vladimir Putin Rusiya vətəndaşlarının İrandan təxliyəsinə görə İlham Əliyevə təşəkkür edib
    Владимир Путин поблагодарил Ильхама Алиева за эвакуацию граждан РФ из Ирана

