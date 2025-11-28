Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Zelenskyy announces Yermak's resignation

    • 28 November, 2025
    • 19:32
    Zelenskyy announces Yermak's resignation

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, has submitted his resignation, Report informs via Ukrainian media.

    "I want no one to have any questions about Ukraine. Therefore, today's next internal decisions are: first, the Office of the President of Ukraine will be rebooted. The Head of the Office, Andriy Yermak, has submitted his resignation I want there to be no rumors or speculation," Zelenskyy said.

    Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies searched Yermak's home on Friday morning.

    Andrey Yermak istefa verib
    Зеленский объявил об отставке Андрея Ермака

