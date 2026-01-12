Kazakhstan's economy grows 6.5% in 2025

Kazakhstan's GDP growth by the end of 2025 was 6.5%, Report informs, referring to the Ministry of National Economy.

Industry, transport, construction, and trade reportedly contributed the most to economic growth. The industrial production index for the year was 7.4%, while the manufacturing sector grew by 6.4%.

Growth in the transportation and warehousing sector reached 20.4% due to increased freight volumes by road and rail, as well as growth in passenger traffic and related logistics services.

In the construction industry, growth was 15.9%, thanks to the implementation of infrastructure and social projects.

Overall, the ministry noted the sustainable development of key sectors of the Kazakh economy.

In 2024, Kazakhstan's economy grew by 5%.