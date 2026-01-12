Zelenskyy proposes Ukrainian parliament extend martial law for 90 days

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) to approve his decree on the extension of martial law, Report informs via Interfax-Ukraine.

    The corresponding bill No. 14366 was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on Monday, the parliament's website reports.

    The text of the bill has not yet been made public.

    Starting from February 24, 2022 - the day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine - the Verkhovna Rada has systematically extended martial law for 90 days.

    Ukraynada hərbi vəziyyət və səfərbərlik müddəti yenidən uzadılacaq
    Военное положение и мобилизацию в Украине продлят до мая 2026 года

