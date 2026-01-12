Azerbaijan keeps oil refining volumes at 2024 levels
Energy
- 12 January, 2026
- 13:45
In 2025, Azerbaijan refined 6.2 million tons of oil, 0.4 million tons or 6.9% more than in 2024, Report informs, referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy's operational data for 2025.
In 2024, oil refining in the country amounted to 5.8 million tons.
Latest News
13:57
Nearly 100 flights canceled at Germany's biggest air hubOther countries
13:51
Banks in Azerbaijan to assess ESG risksFinance
13:45
Azerbaijan keeps oil refining volumes at 2024 levelsEnergy
13:37
Kazakhstan's economy grows 6.5% in 2025Region
13:34
ACG and Shah Deniz fields produce nearly 670M tons of oil by 2025Energy
13:25
China says opposes foreign ‘interference' in Iran, calls for ‘peace'Other countries
13:22
Gas prices in Europe rise 2.6%Energy
13:18
Azerbaijan produced 27.7M tons of oil and condensate in 2025Energy
13:03