    Azerbaijan keeps oil refining volumes at 2024 levels

    Energy
    • 12 January, 2026
    • 13:45
    In 2025, Azerbaijan refined 6.2 million tons of oil, 0.4 million tons or 6.9% more than in 2024, Report informs, referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy's operational data for 2025.

    In 2024, oil refining in the country amounted to 5.8 million tons.

    Azerbaijan Energy Ministry oil refining
    Ötən il Azərbaycanda 6 milyon tondan çox neft emal olunub
    Азербайджан в 2025 году увеличил переработку нефти на 7%

