Azerbaijani minister of agriculture meets with Israeli counterpart

A delegation led by Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov is on a visit to Israel, Report informs, citing the ministry.

As part of the visit, the delegation is expected to visit leading research and development centers in the field of agriculture in Israel, as well as participate in the "Sea of ​​the Future" II Blue Food Security Global Summit.

On the first day of the visit, a meeting was held between the Azerbaijani and Israeli delegations at the Ministry of Agriculture and Agrarian Development of Israel. Welcoming the guests, Israeli Minister of Agriculture and Agrarian Development Avi Dichter expressed his gratitude for the support provided by Azerbaijan to Israel's food security during difficult times. Recalling his visit to Azerbaijan, the minister noted that the prospects for cooperation in the agricultural sector between the two countries have expanded further over the past period. It was emphasized that the discussions to be held by Avi Dichter will contribute to increasing trade turnover in the agricultural sector, transferring modern technologies in the fields of animal husbandry and seed production, expanding cooperation on agricultural research and experimental programs, as well as increasing the opportunities for using Israeli experience in the field of irrigation.

Minister Majnun Mammadov stated that relations between Azerbaijan and Israel are developing dynamically in all areas, and that both sides are interested in further deepening cooperation in the agricultural sector. He noted that the Declaration of Intent on agricultural cooperation between the two countries, signed in Baku two years ago, as well as the Road Map for agricultural cooperation, played an important role in bringing this cooperation to a new stage.

During the discussions, a mutual initial agreement was reached on further improving the Road Map.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on issues of mutual interest.

After the meeting, Minister Majnun Mammadov got acquainted with the activities of the Volcani Institute Agricultural Research Center. The Minister was provided with detailed information about the activities of the Center and the main directions of scientific research conducted in the field of agriculture. It was noted that the institute creates postgraduate research opportunities at the international level for local and foreign specialists, as well as offers educational programs at other levels. Currently, the institute, which operates as the main agricultural research institution of the Ministry of Agriculture and Agrarian Development of Israel, supports scientific research in the fields of crop production, animal husbandry, plant protection, soil and environmental sciences, as well as food sciences. The parties extensively discussed the possibilities of cooperation between scientific research institutes and research centers operating in the agricultural field of Azerbaijan and Israel.