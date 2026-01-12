Nearly 100 flights canceled at Germany's biggest air hub

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Other countries
    • 12 January, 2026
    • 13:57
    Dozens of flights have been canceled at Germany's biggest air hub, Frankfurt airport, after snowfall and icy conditions, according to airport operator Fraport, Report informs via DW.

    Of the 1,052 flights scheduled for the day, 98 had been canceled by early morning, a Fraport spokeswoman told German news agency DPA.

    The airport said the day began under "strained winter operations" and warned of significant disruptions.

    Passengers have been urged to check flight status before travelling to the airport and to allow extra time for their journey given the weather conditions.

    The German Weather Service (DWD) issued severe weather warnings for icy conditions across parts of the state of Hesse, in which Frankfurt airport is situated.

