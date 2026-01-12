Nearly 100 flights canceled at Germany's biggest air hub
Other countries
- 12 January, 2026
- 13:57
Dozens of flights have been canceled at Germany's biggest air hub, Frankfurt airport, after snowfall and icy conditions, according to airport operator Fraport, Report informs via DW.
Of the 1,052 flights scheduled for the day, 98 had been canceled by early morning, a Fraport spokeswoman told German news agency DPA.
The airport said the day began under "strained winter operations" and warned of significant disruptions.
Passengers have been urged to check flight status before travelling to the airport and to allow extra time for their journey given the weather conditions.
The German Weather Service (DWD) issued severe weather warnings for icy conditions across parts of the state of Hesse, in which Frankfurt airport is situated.
Latest News
15:23
Iran says communication lines with US are openRegion
15:10
Norwegian Foreign Minister arrives in KyivOther countries
15:02
Azerbaijan reduces oil exports by over 5%Energy
14:43
Number of marriages, divorces in Azerbaijan down in 2025Domestic policy
14:33
Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance's return on funds in SOFAZ fallsFinance
14:26
Georgian PM travels to UAE to attend Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week SummitRegion
14:21
Azerbaijan starts importing pepper from another two countriesBusiness
14:11
Zelenskyy proposes Ukrainian parliament extend martial law for 90 daysRegion
14:06
Photo