Georgian interior minister heads to site of Turkish military cargo plane crash - UPDATED-2

Georgian Interior Minister Gela Geladze is en route to the site of the crash of a Turkish Air Force military transport plane near the border with Azerbaijan, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a post on social media, according to Report.

17:05

On Saturday, November 11, a Turkish military aircraft crashed in the Sighnaghi Municipality, approximately five kilometers from Georgia"s state border, according to the release by the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Report informs via Georgian media that, according to preliminary information, the aircraft was flying from Azerbaijan to Türkiye.

"An investigation into the incident is being conducted under Article 275, Part 4 of the Criminal Code (violation of flight safety rules or aircraft operation resulting in the accidental death of people). The Ministry of Internal Affairs will gradually provide the public with detailed information about the incident," the statement said.

16:41

A C130 military cargo plane belonging to Türkiye, which departed from Azerbaijan for our country, crashed near the Georgia-Azerbaijan border.

According to Report, the Turkish Ministry of Defense released information on the matter.

"Search and rescue operations have begun in coordination with Georgian authorities," the statement said.