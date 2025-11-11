Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Georgian interior minister heads to site of Turkish military cargo plane crash - UPDATED-2

    Other
    • 11 November, 2025
    • 17:07
    Georgian interior minister heads to site of Turkish military cargo plane crash - UPDATED-2

    Georgian Interior Minister Gela Geladze is en route to the site of the crash of a Turkish Air Force military transport plane near the border with Azerbaijan, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a post on social media, according to Report.

    On Saturday, November 11, a Turkish military aircraft crashed in the Sighnaghi Municipality, approximately five kilometers from Georgia"s state border, according to the release by the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

    Report informs via Georgian media that, according to preliminary information, the aircraft was flying from Azerbaijan to Türkiye.

    "An investigation into the incident is being conducted under Article 275, Part 4 of the Criminal Code (violation of flight safety rules or aircraft operation resulting in the accidental death of people). The Ministry of Internal Affairs will gradually provide the public with detailed information about the incident," the statement said.

    A C130 military cargo plane belonging to Türkiye, which departed from Azerbaijan for our country, crashed near the Georgia-Azerbaijan border.

    According to Report, the Turkish Ministry of Defense released information on the matter.

    "Search and rescue operations have begun in coordination with Georgian authorities," the statement said.

    plane crash Turkiye
    Türkiyənin hərbi yük təyyarəsi Gürcüstanda qəzaya uğrayıb - YENİLƏNİB-2
    Глава МВД Грузии направился на место крушения самолета ВВС Турции - ОБНОВЛЕНО-2

    Latest News

    17:19

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry condoles Türkiye over plane crash

    Foreign policy
    17:07

    Georgian interior minister heads to site of Turkish military cargo plane crash - UPDATED-2

    Other
    16:47

    Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Turkish president over plane crash

    Foreign policy
    16:26
    Photo

    Azerbaijani ombudsperson meets ENOC president to discuss child rights cooperation

    Foreign policy
    16:20

    Former Istanbul mayor faces record prison term — 2,352 Years

    Region
    16:05

    TRIPP initiative could become key global trade route like Suez Canal — expert

    Infrastructure
    15:43

    Bridge collapses in Türkiye, leaving three dead

    Region
    15:35

    King Felipe heads to China for first state visit by Spanish monarch in 18 years

    Other countries
    15:20

    Armenian PM, EU ambassadors discuss outcomes of Washington summit

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed