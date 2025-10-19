Trump calls Colombian president ‘a drug leader", vows end to payments

US President Donald Trump on Sunday called Colombian President Gustavo Petro an "illegal drug leader" and said the United States would cease "large scale payments and subsidies" to the South American nation, Report informs via Reuters.

"The purpose of this drug production is the sale of massive amounts of product into the United States, causing death, destruction, and havoc," he said in a Truth Social post.

Trump warned that Petro "better close up" drug operations "or the United States will close them up for him, and it won't be done nicely."