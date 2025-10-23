Six Azerbaijani citizens repatriated from Syria
Other
- 23 October, 2025
- 13:31
On October 22, six Azerbaijani citizens - two women and four children - were repatriated from Syria, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
The ministry noted that representatives of the relevant state agencies responsible for repatriation were dispatched to Syria, where the returnees underwent initial medical and psychological assessments.
Measures will be taken to support the social rehabilitation and reintegration of the repatriated individuals into society.
