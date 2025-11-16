Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    President Ilham Aliyev highlights Shavkat Mirziyoyev's significant contribution to development of Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations

    Other
    • 16 November, 2025
    • 12:05
    President Ilham Aliyev highlights Shavkat Mirziyoyev's significant contribution to development of Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, speaking at the 7th Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent, has highlighted the significant contribution of Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the development of Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The head of state said: "Shavkat Miromonovich is not only a wise statesman but also a person who has made a substantial contribution to the development of Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations. In Azerbaijan, he is loved and respected for his concrete actions and kind attitude toward our people. As a forward-looking politician, Shavkat Miromonovich clearly recognizes the need for closer interaction between the countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan."

    İlham Əliyev: Özbəkistan inkişaf və quruculuq yolu ilə inamla irəliləyir
    Ильхам Алиев: Узбекистан уверенно идет по пути развития и созидания

