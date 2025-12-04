Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    OSCE Ministerial Council: Peace process in South Caucasus among year's key developments

    • 04 December, 2025
    • 17:49
    OSCE Ministerial Council: Peace process in South Caucasus among year's key developments

    Most participants of the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting taking place on December 4 in Vienna noted that the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia has become one of the most significant events of the past year.

    According to the European bureau of Report, the most notable speech of the morning session came from Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel.

    He stressed that progress on the path to peace and the achievement of agreements should not be taken for granted - it requires effort that deserves recognition and support.

    EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas also addressed the issue during the meeting, describing the developments as a success.

    "We highly value the initiation by the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan of a bilateral peace treaty this August in Washington. The European Union will continue to support this process with all available means," Kallas said.

    According to Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Georgi Georgiev, the agreements reached in Washington and the ongoing negotiations on signing a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia "reflect the goodwill and determination of both sides to put an end to decades of conflict."

    "Bulgaria looks forward to full normalization of relations, which will pave the way for regional stability and economic cooperation," he added.

    Other foreign ministers, including of France, also expressed support for advancing the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, noting that it opens new opportunities for the entire region and for Europe.

