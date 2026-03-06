NATO appoints new special rep for South Caucasus

Kevin Hamilton has been appointed as NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, Report informs via the alliance.

Hamilton is responsible for carrying forward the Alliance's policy in these two strategically important regions. He is also Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Partnerships, in the Political Affairs and Security Policy Division.

A career member of the Canadian Foreign Service, he served from 2023 to 2026 as Canada's Ambassador to Türkiye, with concurrent accreditation to Azerbaijan and Georgia. He earlier served as Ambassador to Romania, Bulgaria, and the Republic of Moldova (2016–2020).