NATO appoints new special rep for South Caucasus
Foreign policy
- 06 March, 2026
- 13:03
Kevin Hamilton has been appointed as NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, Report informs via the alliance.
Hamilton is responsible for carrying forward the Alliance's policy in these two strategically important regions. He is also Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Partnerships, in the Political Affairs and Security Policy Division.
A career member of the Canadian Foreign Service, he served from 2023 to 2026 as Canada's Ambassador to Türkiye, with concurrent accreditation to Azerbaijan and Georgia. He earlier served as Ambassador to Romania, Bulgaria, and the Republic of Moldova (2016–2020).
Latest News
14:29
Pakistan rules out talks with Afghanistan until cross-border attacks stopOther countries
14:26
Popsoi: Chisinau interested in co-op with Baku on gas, green energy suppliesForeign policy
14:25
Photo
Moldova's Deputy PM visits Victory Park, Alley of Martyrs in BakuDomestic policy
14:17
Bayramov: 'Over 50 countries have asked Azerbaijan to evacuate citizens from Iran'Foreign policy
14:08
Moldovan FM invites Bayramov to ChisinauForeign policy
14:07
FM: Azerbaijan withdrawing entire diplomatic staff from IranForeign policy
14:04
Popsoi: Moldova condemns Iran's strikes on AzerbaijanForeign policy
14:02
Moldova welcomes completion of Baku-Yerevan talks on text of peace treatyForeign policy
13:58