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    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates People's Artist Farhad Khalilov on his 80th birthday

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    • 26 October, 2026
    • 12:47
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates People's Artist Farhad Khalilov on his 80th birthday

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated People's Artist Farhad Khalilov on his 80th birthday.

    According to Report, the First Vice-President shared a post on her social media account on the occasion. The post reads:

    "On this day, Farhad Khalilov, People's Artist and Chair of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan, turns 80.

    Dear Mr. Khalilov!

    I wholeheartedly congratulate you on your 80th anniversary! I wish you robust health and long life! Thank you very much for your many years of dedicated work, your commitment to art, and your outstanding contributions to the visual arts of Azerbaijan, which are so rich in tradition! May the Almighty bless you and your loved ones!

    With deep respect and affection,

    MEHRIBAN".

    Mehriban Aliyeva
    Mehriban Əliyeva Azərbaycan Rəssamlar İttifaqının sədrini təbrik edib
    Мехрибан Алиева поздравила председателя Союза художников Азербайджана
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