Mehraj Mahmudov: Karabakh University seeks cooperation with European universities

Karabakh University aims to develop cooperation with universities from European countries, Mehraj Mahmudov, the organizer of the foreign guests" trip across Karabakh, said, as quoted by Report.

"There are many representatives of universities and professors among the travelers. We want them to get acquainted with Karabakh University and strengthen their ties with it for future cooperation," Mahmudov said.

He also emphasized that the guests had the opportunity to see the restoration work in Aghdam, the reconstruction efforts in Khankandi, as well as the organization of the educational process and the university"s infrastructure.

An international group of travelers from the Extreme Travelers International Congress (ETIC) began a two-day car trip today along the route Aghdam–Khankandi–Lachin–Shusha–Fuzuli.