Lu Mei: Outgoing year fruitful for Chinese-Azerbaijani relations

The year 2025 has been truly fruitful for Chinese-Azerbaijani relations, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei said at a year-end briefing, Report informs.

According to her, interaction between Baku and Beijing throughout the year was characterized by continuous progress and tangible results.

The diplomat emphasized that Chinese-Azerbaijani relations have significantly improved and accelerated their development thanks to the strategic leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"Our relations have reached their highest level in history – a comprehensive strategic partnership. Political mutual trust between our countries has strengthened, pragmatic cooperation has yielded tangible results, and people-to-people exchanges have deepened. As China's ambassador to Azerbaijan, I have had the privilege of witnessing several historic moments in the development of bilateral relations since taking office, and I want to share this experience," Lu Mei noted.

According to her, in 2025, the diplomacy between the leaders of China and Azerbaijan has yielded numerous fruitful results, elevating bilateral relations to a new level.

"In April, President Ilham Aliyev paid a state visit to China and held talks with President Xi Jinping, reaching a number of important agreements on deepening cooperation in various areas. During the visit, the two leaders signed a Joint Statement on the Establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and witnessed the signing of 20 cooperation documents, opening a new chapter in the development of bilateral ties.

From late August to early September, President Ilham Aliyev again visited China to participate in the SCO summit in Tianjin and events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and World War II, demonstrating the determination of both sides to jointly defend the international order and oppose the resurgence of fascism," the ambassador added.