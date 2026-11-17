Lasting peace in the South Caucasus will contribute to ensuring Europe's security and stability, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said, commenting on his upcoming visit to Azerbaijan and Armenia, Report informs, citing the German Foreign Ministry.

"The South Caucasus is at a turning point - a historic opportunity is opening up before it to overcome decades of war," the minister stated.

According to him, peace between Baku and Yerevan once seemed unattainable, yet today it has become a real opportunity that must be seized.

"The courage and responsibility demonstrated by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan can pave the way for lasting peace. The initialing of the peace treaty last year became an important milestone on this path. Now it is crucial to continue moving forward along it decisively," Wadephul noted.

He also emphasized that Germany supports Azerbaijan and Armenia as reliable partners.

"Last year, Germany placed its relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan on a new strategic footing. Now we intend to implement the jointly agreed strategic agenda with both countries through practical projects. The South Caucasus region is a historic crossroads between Europe and Asia. This role continues to unlock enormous potential for trade, energy partnerships, and new transport links. Lasting peace and open borders will benefit not only the peoples of the region, but also the security and stability of our entire European neighborhood," he said.