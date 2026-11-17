Representatives of an Afghan think tank have visited Azerbaijan for the first time, said Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Center of Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism (AIR Center), Report informs.

Speaking during a roundtable discussion titled Strategic Convergence of Trans-Eurasian Transit and Trade Routes: Connectivity and Sustainable Development, jointly organized with the Center for Strategic Studies (CSS) operating under Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shafiyev noted that both bilateral relations and the current situation in the region would be discussed during the meeting.

The chairman emphasized that a complex geopolitical environment currently exists, particularly in the Caspian region.

"Azerbaijan has always supported the sovereignty, independence, and right of states to make independent decisions. Relations between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan have deep historical roots. Today, we will discuss the current state and prospects of economic cooperation, as well as the importance of further strengthening bilateral ties regardless of the approaches of third countries," he said.

Shafiyev added that, amid the current geopolitical instability, every initiative and project that contributes to regional cooperation and dialogue is of particular importance.

"Cooperation between the AIR Center and CSS is the first important step in this direction. We hope that this partnership will create opportunities for the implementation of broader projects in the future, the expansion of ties between expert communities, and the development of exchanges of views," the official stated.