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Protests against the rising cost of living are scheduled across France today, with 220,000 to 300,000 people expected to take part, French media note, Report informs.

In Paris alone, authorities expect between 30,000 and 60,000 people to participate.

Marches will take place in several French cities, including Grenoble, Toulouse, La Rochelle, Orléans, Amiens, Rennes, and Strasbourg. In Paris, the march is scheduled to run from Place de la Nation to Place d'Italie.

The demonstrations are organized by an inter-union coalition (CGT, UNSA, FSU, Solidaires, CFE-CGC, and FAFP), which has called on private and public sector workers, as well as public organizations, to take part in rallies across France against the high cost of living and to demand wage increases.

The day before, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez sent a telegram to all prefects, police, and gendarmerie urging them "not to let their guard down."

Earlier, France banned the sale of pyrotechnics in order to prevent unrest. The ban applies to Category F2 and F3 fireworks; the use of Category F4 fireworks, as before, is permitted only for professional pyrotechnicians.