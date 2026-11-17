Ten higher education institutions in Azerbaijan have been included in the QS international ranking agency's list of the world's top 1,000 universities. Three of them are ranked among the top 800, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Science and Education Idris Isayev said, Report's Georgian bureau informs.

Speaking at the Azerbaijani universities' education fair in Tbilisi, Isayev noted that measures are being implemented to modernize academic programs, expand the material and technical base, and strengthen the academic capacity of Azerbaijan's higher education institutions.

"The goal is to improve the quality of education and train qualified specialists in line with labor market demands. Azerbaijani universities are also strengthening their positions in the international education arena by increasing their global competitiveness. However, the main objective is not only to secure places in international rankings, but to educate knowledgeable and skilled professionals," he stated.

Addressing young people, the deputy minister highlighted the importance of giving careful consideration to the choice of university and field of study.

"As labor market requirements evolve, the importance of some specialties decreases, while new fields and educational programs emerge," Isayev added.