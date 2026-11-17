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EU Sanctions Envoy David O'Sullivan has announced that he is stepping down from his post after four years in office, he told Irish broadcaster RTÉ, Report informs.

"I am leaving this post as I have served for four years and believe it is time to hand it over to someone else," O'Sullivan said.

According to RTÉ, the European Commission is already searching for his successor.

O'Sullivan was appointed to the position in December 2022. He conducted negotiations with third-country governments on countering the circumvention of EU sanctions against Russia.

Previously, the diplomat served as EU Ambassador to the United States, Chief Operating Officer of the European External Action Service, and Secretary-General of the European Commission.